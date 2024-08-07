Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Announces Earnings Results

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 616,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,081. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $574.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

