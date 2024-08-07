Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.56.

GWO stock traded down C$0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 359,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,964. The stock has a market cap of C$37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 37.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.72. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$37.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.18.

In related news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

