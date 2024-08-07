Green Dot (GDOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY24 guidance at $1.45-$1.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.450-1.590 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Dot Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE GDOT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $465.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on GDOT
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Dot
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Stock Average Calculator
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.