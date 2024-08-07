Green Dot (GDOT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Green Dot to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Green Dot has set its FY24 guidance at $1.45-$1.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.450-1.590 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $447.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.70 million. On average, analysts expect Green Dot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GDOT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $465.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDOT

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.