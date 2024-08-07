Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIFGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. 547,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,251. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.41. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

