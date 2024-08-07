Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance

NASDAQ GLRE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 194,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,815. The company has a market cap of $428.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

About Greenlight Capital Re

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 267,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 104,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

