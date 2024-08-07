Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Greenlight Capital Re Price Performance
NASDAQ GLRE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. 194,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,815. The company has a market cap of $428.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.96.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 15.69%.
Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlight Capital Re
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.