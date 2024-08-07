Gregory (Greg) Hall Purchases 383,900 Shares of Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) Stock

Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE – Get Free Report) insider Gregory (Greg) Hall acquired 383,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$14,972.10 ($9,722.14).

The company has a current ratio of 24.88, a quick ratio of 87.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alligator Energy Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Italy. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and other energy mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Samphire Uranium project and Big Lake Uranium project situated in South Australia.

