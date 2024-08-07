GrowGeneration (GRWG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

