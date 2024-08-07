Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $681,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $8.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.95. 808,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.34. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

