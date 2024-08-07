Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,026 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PG&E by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PG&E by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 76,178 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,767 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in PG&E by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 7,588,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,262,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PCG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

