Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 34,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.46.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.53. 3,208,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.92 and its 200-day moving average is $154.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.