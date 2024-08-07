Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. 1,760,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

