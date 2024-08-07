Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.63 on Wednesday, reaching $152.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average of $148.26. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

