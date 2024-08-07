Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.73 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,092. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $117.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

