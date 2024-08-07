Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,637 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 160.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

