Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,819 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,830,000 after buying an additional 1,532,284 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,488,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,591,000 after buying an additional 217,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $420,457,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,043,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,050,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,601. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $86.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

