Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 762 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.86. 2,319,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.56. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AME

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.