Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $197,820,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 8,861.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 444,829 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Aflac by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after buying an additional 320,867 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. 2,395,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

