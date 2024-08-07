Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 462,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,414,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £806,238.00, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Gunsynd Company Profile

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

