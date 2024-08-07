GYEN Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, GYEN has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $14.11 million and approximately $47,415.66 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

