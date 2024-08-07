Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 18.9%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.75. 16,410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 75,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Down 8.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

