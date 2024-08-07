Halfords Group plc (HLFDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Halfords Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Halfords Group has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.
About Halfords Group
