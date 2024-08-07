Halfords Group plc (HLFDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Halfords Group has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

