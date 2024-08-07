Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Raises Dividend to GBX 5 Per Share

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Halfords Group Trading Down 1.4 %

LON HFD opened at GBX 141.40 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.57 million, a P/E ratio of 956.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.29. Halfords Group has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 244.80 ($3.13).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.87) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Halfords Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.