Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HALO. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,631. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,470,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 613,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

