Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 62,402 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 216.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Digi International worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 465,382 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Digi International by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 54,746 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 297,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 42,179 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Digi International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGII has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Digi International from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Digi International Stock Up 1.8 %

Digi International stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 75,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,074. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.09 million, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.07. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Digi International Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

