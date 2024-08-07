Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 78.6% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celestica by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of CLS stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $63.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.