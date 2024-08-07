Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,382 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,257,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6,378.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 169,468 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NYSE:KW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,820. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

