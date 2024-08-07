Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 826,891 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 791,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 297,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 228,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,976. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.79.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 254.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

