Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,146 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Barings BDC worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 59.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 30.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock remained flat at $9.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 292,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,789. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.