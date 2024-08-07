Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 105.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,265,000 after acquiring an additional 253,788 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $4,186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

