Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,536 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 1,461,541 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 50,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 266,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. The stock had a trading volume of 412,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,977. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $92.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.