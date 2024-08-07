Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 681.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,041. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,043 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,529.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,529.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,958.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,032,135.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,366,268. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SentinelOne

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.