Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of PAR Technology worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at $78,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of PAR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. 186,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.18.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

