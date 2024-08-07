Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $614.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $622.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.96.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

