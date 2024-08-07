Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Upwork by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 117,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 2,904,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,496 shares of company stock worth $2,231,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upwork

About Upwork

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.