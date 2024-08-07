Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 361.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 237,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

