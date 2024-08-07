Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $688,000 Stock Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 254.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,641 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of 89bio worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $62,317,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 41.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,241 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,340,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 11.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 89bio stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 744,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,624. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $758.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

