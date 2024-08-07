Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $888,000 Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 292.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 58,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 17.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.10. 163,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.53. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,496.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,894 over the last three months. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

