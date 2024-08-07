Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kura Oncology worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 221,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,906. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KURA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

