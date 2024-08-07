Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,773.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $581,883.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,665 shares in the company, valued at $83,029,005.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $3,773,743.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at $629,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $44,853,289. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. 1,614,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,805. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.24. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

