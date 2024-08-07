Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 362.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.73.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.10. 156,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,772. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $201.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

