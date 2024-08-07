Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $868,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSCH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,018. The stock has a market cap of $189.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $47.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.