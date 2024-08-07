Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,656 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 125.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 10,344.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 234,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,736. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.