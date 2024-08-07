Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,341 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,319,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 176.5% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.19.

Wix.com Stock Up 0.1 %

WIX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $157.24. 634,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,167. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.44.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.