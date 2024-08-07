Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,761 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 273.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,761 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Steven Madden worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 49,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $876,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Steven Madden by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 284,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,167. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $523.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,222.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $651,586 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

