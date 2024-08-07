Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 415 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 409,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $11,727,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 93,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. 129,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $107.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.