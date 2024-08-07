Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 80,642 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,642 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 153,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.90%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

