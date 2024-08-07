Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLL. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. 206,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,210. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The firm had revenue of $144.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $936,215.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

