Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,316,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 3,409,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,634. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. Analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

