Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,132.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 501,809 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,018,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,011.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 185,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 168,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $4,684,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

