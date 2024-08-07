Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.67.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HRMY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.07.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
See Also
