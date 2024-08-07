Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.61 million and $1.39 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $34.37 or 0.00061080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,227 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,003 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

